Citigroup Inc. Has $79,000 Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 983.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,294,000.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

