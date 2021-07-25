Citigroup Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,217,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,468,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,508,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

EUFN opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.