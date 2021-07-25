Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 330.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 565,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.49.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.