Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of MEG opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -16.08.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.