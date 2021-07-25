Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,289 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.77 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

