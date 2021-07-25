Citigroup Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $268.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.05.

NYSE HCA opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

