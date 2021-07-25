Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3,961.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,174,675 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Citizens Financial Group worth $50,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 355,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 162,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,669. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

