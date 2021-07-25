Clarim Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 28th (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Clarim Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 28th. Clarim Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS CLRMU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $81,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $332,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.