Clarity Financial LLC Buys 30,293 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 213.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 519,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,119. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $914.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFIN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

