Clarity Financial LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,913,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,629,000 after purchasing an additional 694,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.64. 2,189,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,776. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

