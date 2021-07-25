Clarity Financial LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NFLX traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $515.41. 3,820,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,784. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

