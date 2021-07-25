Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000. Albemarle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.35. The company had a trading volume of 905,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.40. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.