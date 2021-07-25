CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 618.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.25% of CleanSpark worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

