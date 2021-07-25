Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.75. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 57,719 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBLI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cleveland BioLabs by 3,521.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 211,290 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

