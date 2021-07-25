Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,565.44. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.