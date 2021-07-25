CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Diametric Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.7% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.90. The company had a trading volume of 844,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.11. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

