Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.14. 7,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

