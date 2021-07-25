Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$120.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.4117155 EPS for the current year.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.75.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.