Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

