Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Holdings Lifted by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 282.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $82.13 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

