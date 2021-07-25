Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $14,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $14,766.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $11,116.00.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.23 on Friday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.