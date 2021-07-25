Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $14,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $14,766.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $11,116.00.
NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.23 on Friday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.37.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
