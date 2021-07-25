Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce $214.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.50 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $139.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $899.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.75 million to $900.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $977.82 million, with estimates ranging from $962.73 million to $992.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.65. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

