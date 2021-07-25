Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.36. 8,550,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

