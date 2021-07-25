Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. 249,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,240. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

