CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 1,868,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,741 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.