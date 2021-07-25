Comparing China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

1.1% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Green Agriculture and Save Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Green Agriculture $249.24 million 0.35 -$136.75 million N/A N/A Save Foods $230,000.00 108.96 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Green Agriculture.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Green Agriculture and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Green Agriculture and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Green Agriculture -57.09% -59.48% -43.68% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Save Foods beats China Green Agriculture on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It also develops, produces, and markets fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 1,959 regional distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to various countries, including India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.