Comparing Digerati Technologies (DTGI) & Its Competitors

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Digerati Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -27.60% -1,835.60% -11.83%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 607 2973 4514 88 2.50

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 71.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.24 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 28.54

Digerati Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digerati Technologies competitors beat Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.