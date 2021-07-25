Comparing Largo Resources (LGO) & The Competition

Largo Resources (NYSE: LGO) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Largo Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Largo Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Largo Resources Competitors 334 1204 1424 32 2.39

Largo Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.19%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Largo Resources Competitors -108.44% -0.86% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million $6.76 million 139.91 Largo Resources Competitors $1.38 billion -$60.93 million 11.51

Largo Resources’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Largo Resources. Largo Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Largo Resources beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

