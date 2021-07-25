Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Lowered to C$1,900.00 at National Bankshares

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1,946.75.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,928.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,832.06. The firm has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.90. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$1,947.60.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.