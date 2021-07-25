Contrasting Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 19.27% 5.35% 4.13% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Esports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.17 $7.48 million N/A N/A Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,386.56 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dover Motorsports and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Esports Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

