Copernicus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Revolution Medicines accounts for approximately 7.4% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,877,589.

RVMD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 532,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.05. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

