CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Head to Head Analysis

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 3.94 -$76.02 million ($0.40) -29.38 CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.61 $54.16 million $2.25 4.32

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -38.31% -6.36% -3.20% CoreCivic -5.54% 4.96% 1.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 CoreCivic 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.83%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 58.53%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 47 correctional and detention facilities, 27 residential reentry centers, and 15 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

