Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.18. 147,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

