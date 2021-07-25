CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.49.

CSGP opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 153.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,103.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 296,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 272,311 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 724.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

