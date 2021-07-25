Cowen Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,080.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Cowen from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,742.27.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,833.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,464.33. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.