CPChain (CPC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $96,083.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $96,083.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00398361 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.01311114 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.