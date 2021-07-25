Craig Hallum Raises Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $140.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

KRNT stock opened at $127.18 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 605.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

