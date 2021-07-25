Credit Suisse AG Buys 44,659 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBAR. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $614.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

