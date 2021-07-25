Credit Suisse AG Buys New Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of SFT opened at $8.45 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $710.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

