Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

