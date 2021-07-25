Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $627.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.79. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.