Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $846.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

