Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth about $277,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1,640.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRN opened at $24.36 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

