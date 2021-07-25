Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.84. Approximately 8,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 513,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Criteo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $2,722,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $1,737,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

