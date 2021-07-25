Critical Analysis: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) versus Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Winmark and PLBY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $47.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.32%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Winmark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winmark and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $46.29 million 16.35 $29.82 million N/A N/A PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 49.06% -312.07% 114.33% PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Winmark beats PLBY Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names. The company's Plato's Closet brand stores buys and sells used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buys, sells, trades in, and consigns used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Style Encore brand stores buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories; and Music Go Round brand stores buys, sells, trades in, and consigns used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in the middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology and business-essential equipment for large and medium-sized businesses. As of December 26, 2020, it had 1,264 franchised stores, as well as offers its products online at musicgoround.com, playitagainsports.com, and style-encore.com. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

