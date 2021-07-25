Critical Comparison: Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) versus OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OrganiGram and Mallinckrodt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram $64.61 million 11.38 -$101.29 million ($0.08) -30.75 Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million N/A N/A

OrganiGram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mallinckrodt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of OrganiGram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OrganiGram and Mallinckrodt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram -190.24% -19.91% -14.76% Mallinckrodt -49.31% 39.11% 4.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OrganiGram and Mallinckrodt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram 0 5 3 0 2.38 Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A

OrganiGram currently has a consensus target price of $4.22, suggesting a potential upside of 71.70%. Given OrganiGram’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Volatility and Risk

OrganiGram has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mallinckrodt beats OrganiGram on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co., ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

