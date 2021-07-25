Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. Crocs has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

