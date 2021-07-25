Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $271,186.18 and approximately $235.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

