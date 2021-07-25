Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $1.98 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and $222,434.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00005745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.73 or 0.00820039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.