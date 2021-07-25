CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

